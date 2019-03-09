Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Transport department packs off 151 programmers including decade old workers

As many as 151 programmers, employed with the RTOs across Tamil Nadu and 4 system analysts and 2 programmers engaged with the Transport Commissioner's office in Chennai were shown the door.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for MTC buses. (EPS file photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: While they were nurturing hopes of getting the job regularised, the Transport department packed off the programmers, many of whom had put in service of more than a decade.

As many as 151 programmers, employed with the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Tamil Nadu and 4 system analysts and 2 programmers engaged with the Transport Commissioner's office in Chennai were shown the door two months ago.

“Our services were terminated at the end of December last year. Most of us have worked for more than ten years. But now we are rendered jobless,” rued a programmer who worked in Vellore.

Entrusted with the job of operating the Vahansarathi application, which was maintained by a private firm on contract, these programmers were discharging several duties in the RTOs.

“We were literally squeezed with the work. We did not mind spending long hours at the office, yet we were thrown out,” another programmer sacked in Chennai said.

They were paid a monthly salary of Rs. 4500 while the system analysts employed at Transport Commissioner's office were paid Rs. 8500 per month. With the paltry amount, they had been struggling to make both ends meet. Now, their condition has become worse after losing the job.

This bunch of computer professionals, having completed graduation and post-graduation in computer applications, had their fortune dwindling throughout their career.

On certain occasions, steps were taken to regularise their jobs but the opportunity slipped away or snatched away. The dream of getting regularised did not come true due to various factors, a particularly subjective approach of certain top officials.

“Once, it was on the verge of being announced in the Assembly but a senior officer struck down it at the last minute leaving us in tears,” a sacked system analyst recalled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu transport department RTOs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp