Work for a society with men-women equality: Governor Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This is not merely an award function, but a celebration of the greatness of the leading ladies in Tamil cinema, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Dinamani International Women’s Day event titled “Nakshathira Sathanaiyalar 2019” here on Friday.The function recognised nine leading women from the movies who managed to hold their own because of their formidable talent.

“These women have enabled society to see the role of women at home, society and positions of power,” he said. “They have won my admiration because they displayed their greatness in the golden era of Tamil cinema. We must all work towards a society where man and woman play an equal and significant role in all aspects of public life.”

The Governor reminisced his time in Parliament with Jamuna, Vyjayanthimala and Saradha.

“We used to sit in the Central Hall and sip coffee,” he said with a laugh. “Those were the days... I remember how my entire group in college used to bunk college to watch Vyjayanthimala’s movies.”

The actresses who were honoured included Sowcar Janaki, Kanchana, Sachu, V Nirmala, Saradha, Jamuna, Rajashree, Vyjayanthimala and KR Vijaya.Each of the actresses’ work was displayed for the audience.

“Without Shakti there is no Shiva,” said Sachu, who was one of the recipients of the award. “Today, there are a lot of Shaktis amidst us and I feel so happy to receive this award. Years have flown by and it is only because of the ‘rasigars’ that we exist and are relevant even today.

I have worked with all these actresses and we were like a family that are together so I am overjoyed to have received this recognition with all of them.”The camaraderie on display was a delight to witness. The actresses spanned across generations and their affection and admiration for each other made it a truly memorable night where the senior artistes glittered the brightest.

Dinamani initiative

The event, titled “Nakshathira Sathanaiyalar 2019,” was organised by Dinamani on Women’s Day to celebrate the women in Tamil cinema