Home States Tamil Nadu

Work for a society with men-women equality: Governor Banwarilal Purohit

The Governor reminisced his time in Parliament with Jamuna, Vyjayanthimala and Saradha.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit handing over awards to veteran actresses Vaijayanthimala Bali and Sachu at Nakshathira Sathanaiyalar - 2019, organised by Dinamani in the city on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This is not merely an award function, but a celebration of the greatness of the leading ladies in Tamil cinema, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Dinamani International Women’s Day event titled “Nakshathira Sathanaiyalar 2019” here on Friday.The function recognised nine leading women from the movies who managed to hold their own because of their formidable talent.

“These women have enabled society to see the role of women at home, society and positions of power,” he said. “They have won my admiration because they displayed their greatness in the golden era of Tamil cinema. We must all work towards a society where man and woman play an equal and significant role in all aspects of public life.”

The Governor reminisced his time in Parliament with Jamuna, Vyjayanthimala and Saradha.
“We used to sit in the Central Hall and sip coffee,” he said with a laugh. “Those were the days... I remember how my entire group in college used to bunk college to watch Vyjayanthimala’s movies.”
The actresses who were honoured included Sowcar Janaki, Kanchana, Sachu, V Nirmala, Saradha, Jamuna, Rajashree, Vyjayanthimala and KR Vijaya.Each of the actresses’ work was displayed for the audience.

“Without Shakti there is no Shiva,” said Sachu, who was one of the recipients of the award. “Today, there are a lot of Shaktis amidst us and I feel so happy to receive this award. Years have flown by and it is only because of the ‘rasigars’ that we exist and are relevant even today.

I have worked with all these actresses and we were like a family that are together so I am overjoyed to have received this recognition with all of them.”The camaraderie on display was a delight to witness. The actresses spanned across generations and their affection and admiration for each other made it a truly memorable night where the senior artistes glittered the brightest.

Dinamani initiative
 The event, titled “Nakshathira Sathanaiyalar 2019,” was organised by Dinamani on Women’s Day to celebrate the women in Tamil cinema

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Women’s Day gender equality sexism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp