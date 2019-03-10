Home States Tamil Nadu

18 cadets from abroad among 190 officers commissioned

General Officer Commander-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh reviewed the spectacular parade, which was commanded by Academy Under Officer Vivek Suraj.

Published: 10th March 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioned lady officers in a jubilant mood after a Passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Excitement and happiness filled the campus of the Officers Training Academy at St Thomas Mount on Saturday as 190 cadets, including 18 cadets from foreign countries, passed out on the occasion.
Six cadets from Bhutan (including two lady cadets), 10 from Afghanistan and two from Fiji were also commissioned into their respective armies.

While addressing the media, Ranbir Singh said, “The Indian Army is ready to tackle any challenges that pose a grave threat to the national security. We have conducted retaliatory attacks at various instances earlier. Although a stable situation appears on the surface in Jammu and Kashmir, a tense situation is simmering in the State.”

He added, the army is in the midst of a transformation and needs agile and adaptive leaders.

