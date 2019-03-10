Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK-led combine is natural alliance: AINRC leader Rangasamy

AINRC has been allocated the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat under the pact with the AIADMK-led alliance which comprise among others the BJP and PMK.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: AINRC founder leader N Rangasamy Sunday described as "natural alliance" the tie-up between his party and AIADMK-led combine and asserted that the latter would sweep all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the union territory.

Addressing a meeting at the AIADMK headquarters here after meeting the party MLAs, he rejected the ruling Congress-led rival group's charge that the alliance was opportunistic.

"The pact finalised by us is a natural alliance and not opportunistic as had been wrongly propagated by the rival camp," the former chief minister said.

He said the alliance would win the coming polls with a thumping majority in all the 40 constituencies.

Noting that his party had won the Puducherry seat in 2014, he it would be retained because of "our powerful alliance".

Rangasamy also claimed there would be a `big change` in the political scene here after the Lok Sabha polls as he attacked the Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy.

He said the "anti-people" policies of the government would be focused during the campaign in the UT.

AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the Congress and its allies "have become jittery and nervous" about the poll outcome in view of the strong alliance forged by his party.

He claimed the Narayanasamy government had lost the people's faith.

