Claim of KC Palanisamy that he rejoined AIADMK is not true: EPS

The Chief Minister made this denial at Salem when asked about the DMK’s complaint to the Governor seeking action against him for misusing the Secretariat for readmitting  KC Palanisamy into the party.

Published: 10th March 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday denied the claim of KC Palanisamy that he had rejoined the AIADMK on Friday.  

“We did not tell reporters that Palanisamy had rejoined the party. Since lodging false complaints is a habit of DMK, they did that in this issue also.  Palanisamy is a former MP and he met me with some demands. That is all. He did not rejoin AIADMK.  The complaint lodged by DMK is imaginary,” the Chief Minister told reporters. 

He also reiterated that he would admit new entrants to the party only at the AIADMK headquarters. However, Palanisamy could not be reached for his comments on the issue.

