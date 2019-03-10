Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress, DMK hold talks for identifying constituencies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Functionaries of Congress and DMK held discussions at ‘Anna Arivalayam’, the latter’s headquarters, on Saturday over identifying constituencies for the coming parliamentary elections.

Congress had constituted a three-member panel comprising KS Alagiri, TNCC president, KR Ramasamy, Congress floor leader and KV Thangabalu to conduct talks with DMK seat-sharing panel for identifying constituencies to field Congress candidates.

After the discussions, Alagiri told reporters, “We have conducted talks for identifying the constituencies as per our wish. The constituencies will be identified at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, to identify the right candidates for the by-polls for 21 vacant Assembly seats, an interview for applicants was held at DMK headquarters on Saturday. Party president MK Stalin, treasurer M Durai Murugan and principal secretary TR Baalu conducted the interview in the presence of the respective district secretaries. Besides, the State functionaries enquired with the district and union functionaries over the winning possibilities.