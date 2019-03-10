Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK set to get 4 seats in AIADMK-led team?

Published: 10th March 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 04:18 AM

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth

Minsiter D Jayakumar was unhappy about DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth's comments on AIADMK MPs (File Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After many rounds of negotiations, the DMDK has reportedly agreed to accept the AIADMK’s offer of four Lok Sabha seats. 

The probable constituencies to be allotted to DMDK are Virudhunagar, Trichy, Kallakurichi and North Chennai.  Sources said the  seat-sharing agreement will be signed on Sunday.

‘Premalatha could have avoided remarks’

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said DMDK treasurer Premalatha could have avoided making the remarks against the AIADMK and late leader J Jayalalithaa. The minister said this when reporters hurled many a question about Premalatha’s remarks that the 37 AIADMK MPs could not bring any good to the State. “She could have avoided such remarks.  But let us follow Arignar Anna’s principle of let bygones be bygones.”

TAGS
AIADMK DMDK AIADMK alliance Tamil Nadu politics Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

