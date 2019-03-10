Home States Tamil Nadu

No advance bail to man who duped docs of Rs 5.75 crore

On his part, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that there were similar complaints against Prakash from others.

Published: 10th March 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused advance bail to a man, who feared arrest following registration of a complaint on the charge that he, posing as a doctor, collected Rs 5.75 crore from other doctors on the pretext of setting up a hospital, but cheated them.

Going by the gravity of the offence committed by M Prakash in Jawahar Nagar and also of the fact that there is a moral turpitude on his part in committing the crime, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to him, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

Accepting the arguments of advocate Abudukumar Rajarathinam, representing one of the complainants, the judge added that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner becomes necessary for the police to find out from whom all he had collected money by following this pattern, the judge adde d.The judge was dismissing the criminal original petition from him on February 28 last.

In his bail application, Prakash contended that the entire allegation in the complaint was false. There is no proof on record to show that the money was paid to him, he added. Abudukumar pointed out that Prakash had issued three cheques totalling Rs 5.75 crore towards repayment of the money and they all had bounced when submitted to the bank for encashment. This stands as ample proof, he added.

On his part, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that there were similar complaints against Prakash from others. Hence, he should be subjected to custodial interrogation to find out from whom all he had collected money by following the same pattern.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp