No advance bail to man who duped docs of Rs 5.75 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused advance bail to a man, who feared arrest following registration of a complaint on the charge that he, posing as a doctor, collected Rs 5.75 crore from other doctors on the pretext of setting up a hospital, but cheated them.

Going by the gravity of the offence committed by M Prakash in Jawahar Nagar and also of the fact that there is a moral turpitude on his part in committing the crime, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to him, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

Accepting the arguments of advocate Abudukumar Rajarathinam, representing one of the complainants, the judge added that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner becomes necessary for the police to find out from whom all he had collected money by following this pattern, the judge adde d.The judge was dismissing the criminal original petition from him on February 28 last.

In his bail application, Prakash contended that the entire allegation in the complaint was false. There is no proof on record to show that the money was paid to him, he added. Abudukumar pointed out that Prakash had issued three cheques totalling Rs 5.75 crore towards repayment of the money and they all had bounced when submitted to the bank for encashment. This stands as ample proof, he added.

On his part, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that there were similar complaints against Prakash from others. Hence, he should be subjected to custodial interrogation to find out from whom all he had collected money by following the same pattern.