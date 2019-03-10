Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition parties trying to create problem in our alliance: EPS

Asked about the alliance with DMDK, he said that every party has its own stand in the elections.

Published: 10th March 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Opposition parties are trying to a create rift in our alliance, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. He was in Omalur to discuss election works with party functionaries. Comparing the party’s alliance to pure milk, he said, “even if a single drop of poison mixes with it, the whole milk will get spoilt.”

Stating that the mega-alliance will win all the seats, Palaniswami said, “The nation will be safe only if Modi comes to power.” With BJP and PMK as partners, he assured victory in the upcoming elections. “By assuming victory, we would bring in more schemes from the Centre for Tamil Nadu people’s welfare, just like how Jayalalithaa and Anbumani Ramadoss did,” he said.

Asked about the alliance with DMDK, he said that every party has its own stand in the elections. “Parties that once criticise the government will later have an alliance with the same party. It’s an ordinary thing,” he said.

When asked about DMK’s reaction to reinduction of KC Palanisamy in AIADMK, he charged DMK for raising complaints about it. “Have we given interview to any new channels regarding his inclusion in the party. Palanisamy was a former MP and he came to meet us. What’s wrong in that,” he questioned and dismissed all allegations against the meeting.

Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK alliance AIADMK BJP alliance

