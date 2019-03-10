Thiruvennainallur farmer suicide: Mahindra Finance booked for sending staff to humiliate victim

Krithika Srinivasan By

VILLUPURAM: A case has been filed against Mahindra Finance, after a 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Thiruvennainallur after he was allegedly humiliated by staff of the private firm on Friday, the police have said.

According to his relatives, the deceased, Balaji, was unable to bear the humiliation caused after the staff came to his house and created a fuss publicly. Babu, Balaji’s uncle, told Express that the deceased had taken a tractor loan of Rs 6.5 lakh from the private company around nine months ago.

“He had been paying the monthly due of Rs 34,000 every month, but did not pay in February. So, the manager and another staff from Mahindra Finance came to his house on Friday and seized the tractor,” Babu said.

Balaji, who had been on fields, rushed to the village, but the official had already left the village. “So, we intervened them in the outskirts and I promised the official that due will be paid on Monday. So, they returned the tractor,” added Babu.

However, staff allegedly creating a fuss near his house and many other residents of the village witnessing it left Balaji heartbroken, said Babu. On the same day, Balaji drank pesticide before sleeping and was declared brought dead at hospital, Babu said.

Later, Balaji’s wife filed a complaint against Mahindra Finance in Villupuram with Thiruvennainallur police, said Babu, adding that the deceased had not borrowed any other loans elsewhere. Thiruvennainallur police said, “A case has been filed against Mahindra Finance, under IPC Section 174 and since it is a firm, we have to summon it before beginning the probe. Investigation will be quick if the company duly responds on time.”Authorities of the finance company were not available for comments, despite Express making several attempts.