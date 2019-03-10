Solidarity march today for Pulwama martyrs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Awaken Youth; Unite for Dharma (AYUDH) is organising a solidarity march for the martyrs of Pulwama attack at Elliots Beach between 4 pm and 6 pm on Sunday.Governor Banwarilal Purohit will address the gathering, a release from the organisation said.K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language, is also expected to take part in the march.AYUDH, an international youth organisation guided by Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, actively volunteers for civic activities and promotes patriotism.