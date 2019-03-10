Home States Tamil Nadu

Stay on portion of govt order relating to school buildings extended till March 27

A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan extended the stay till March 27 when a writ appeal from the Association of All India Private Educational Institutions

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has extended the stay on a portion of an order passed by a single judge relating to applicability of the newly incorporated Sec. 47-A of Tamil Nadu  Town and Country Planning Act to school and college buildings.

A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan extended the stay till March 27 when a writ appeal from the Association of All India Private Educational Institutions, represented by its general secretary K Palaniappan, came up for further hearing on March 5 last.

“It is seen that the appellant has not impleaded the necessary parties in this appeal. In the writ petition, the Federation of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu was impleaded as third respondent. However, the appellant has not impleaded the federation and impleaded only two official respondents. Adjourned to March 27 to enable the appellant to implead the proper and necessary parties,” the bench said and extended the operation of the interim stay till March 27.

Originally, while passing interim orders on a batch of writ petitions from the association and others on December 10, 2018, Justice T Raja had made it clear that if any building is constructed even prior to enforcing Sec. 47-A, i.e. before November 1, 2011, leaving any deficiencies to be rectified and not carried out even today, such buildings will be covered by the GO. The stay order is now extended by the present bench till March 27.

