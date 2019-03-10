Submit report on job racket in 2 weeks: Madras HC tells police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police officer concerned, to submit within two weeks, a report with regard to the job scam racket in the government headquarters at the Secretariat. Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction, when a petition from K Pandian of Sivagangai district, came up for hearing, last week.

The petition prayed for a directive to the police officer to conduct a proper, fair and thorough enquiry on the job scam in the Secretariat.

Inspector of Police, CCB, told the judge that swift action was being taken and he was in the process of collecting data and particulars and sought two weeks time for filing the report.