Aircel told to pay Rs 30,500 to Chennai lad for deficiency in service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum directed a private mobile phone network company to pay a compensation of Rs 30,500 to a customer for deficiency in service. According to a petition filed by Bala Mani Maran, a resident of Ekkaduthangal and advocate, his cell phone service was disconnected by Aircel in May 2014 though he had paid his bill for the month.

For May in 2014, his bank transaction record clearly showed that Aircel had debited the bill amount from his account. However, despite his repeated attempts to contact the customer care, the network provider had not restored the connection, he said in the petition.

Paying again a sum of Rs 449 along with a fine of Rs 51 for the connection to be restored, Bala Mani Maran submitted a petition in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in South Chennai, seeking compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deficiency of service by the network provider.

However, the consumer forum observed that there was deficiency of service on the part of the network provider and ordered the company to provide a compensation of Rs 30,500 to the complainant.