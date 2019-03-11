Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates NaMo Warriors Conclave in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ”Even with our old fighter jets, we have shot down Pakistan’s F-16. If they had access to modern equipment, our air force would have scaled greater heights,” said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing the previous government of its lackadaisical approach in procuring modern defence equipment.

She was speaking at the Tamil Nadu ‘NaMo warriors’ conclave 2019 at YMCA grounds on Sunday. She said this was the first such conclave in the country, barring a brief session in Bengaluru.The BJP has been transparent in taking in registered volunteers as part of its Information Technology campaign unlike ‘other parties’ who are said to have paid workers to peddle false propaganda, she said.

“In social media, the golden hour is one hour- within the one hour, our volunteers should be able to counter disinformation and false propaganda spread in the social networking platforms,” she said.

Several young volunteers in bright orange tees bearing ‘NaMo again’ slogans, distributed pamphlets of the schemes rolled out by the BJP government.

The State convenor of IT/social media R Nirmal Kumar said the social media teams are able to reach 30 lakh people everyday. Booth level WhatsApp groups are to be created in addition, he said. “In two weeks, we will have 500 Twitter warriors in every district,” he said.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan urged the social media volunteers not to indulge in mudslinging and to not ‘stoop down’ to the levels of their counterparts in rival parties.

Responding to Stalin’s reported questions on what the BJP has done for Tamil Nadu and that Modi had no right to invoke former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj’s name, Tamilisai said, “I’m ready to list out BJP’s welfare schemes for the State; I’m ready to debate it with Stalin on the same stage if he is ready. Will he be able to do the same?”

