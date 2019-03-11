Five IPS officers get promoted as DGPs in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five IPS officers were on Sunday promoted as Directors-General of Police in the same wing in the newly upgraded posts. As per the government order, four DGP posts have been created for Railways, Traffic and Road Safety, Civil Supplies CID and Training, and a Special DGP post for Law and Order.

ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, has been posted as Special DGP. This comes three months ahead of the retirement of T K Rajendran, the existing DGP, Law and Order. ADGP, Railways, C Sylendra Babu has been posted as DGP. Similarly, ADGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Karan Singha, has been posted as DGP in the same wing.

ADGP, Civil Supplies CID, Prateep V Philip, has been posted as DGP. ADGP, Training, R C Kudawla, has been promoted as DGP in Training wing itself. Meanwhile, D Mahesh Kumar, SP, Dharmapuri, has been posted as SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit. P Rajan, SP, OCIU, has been posted as SP, Dharmapuri.