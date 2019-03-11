Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam gets ‘Battery Torch’ symbol for fighting elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan’s newly launched party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been given ‘Battery Torch’ as symbol for the elections. Symbols have been allotted for other newly launched political parties also.

In order to get a symbol to contest the parliamentary elections, the political parties had applied with the Election Commission (EC).

In this situation, EC has allotted symbols to various political parties to contest. Of them, MNM has been allotted “Battery Torch” as a symbol for contesting 40 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Kamal Haasan told reporters on Sunday “We ( MNM) think that it is an apt symbol for us. Interview for identifying candidates will be held between March 11 and March 14. We have an alliance with people and we hope that the people will support us” he said.

Besides, political parties such as People Liberation Party, Action Party for Peoples Progress, Samajwadi Forward Bloc, All India MGR Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Forward Democratic Labour Party, Jan Samman Party, Bharatiya Manvadhikaar Federal Party and Tamil Nadu Ilaignar Katchi were also given symbols to contest the coming elections.

Stalin interviews seat aspirants

Chennai: DMK functionaries, led by party president MK Stalin, on Sunday conducted interview with aspirants for the parliamentary elections. Stalin conducted the interview along with Durai Murugan, treasurer and TR Baalu, principal secretary. Meanwhile, delegations of CPM and MDMK met the DMK seat-sharing panel to identify the constituencies to contest as per the poll pact.