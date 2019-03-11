Over 66 lakh children receive polio drops across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded over 92 per cent coverage during the single-phase intensified pulse polio immunisation campaign on Sunday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the campaign at his camp office here by administering polio drops to children below the age of five.

Across Tamil Nadu, 66.34 lakh children, as against the 72 lakh children targeted by the health department, received the polio drops on Sunday. The State recorded 92.13 per cent coverage, according to data shared by the department.

“Since, it is a single phase campaign this year, all parents should get their children immunised without fail. To cover the remaining children, house-to-house visits will be made by health workers in the next two days. Also, the drops will be administered at bus stands, railway stations and airports for another two days,” said K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

“The drops will be provided 24x7 at all government hospitals, primary health centres till March 16 to achieve 100 per cent coverage,” he said. Meanwhile, in Chennai, 6.73 lakh children received pulse polio drops recording 94 per cent coverage. Greater Chennai Corporation had targeted 7.13 lakh children, officials said.

The State Government had set up 43,051 booths in Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals, Integrated Child Development Services Scheme Centres, Noon Meal Centres, Schools and other important places as part of the nationwide Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign.