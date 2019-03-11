PIL in Madras HC seeks to keep away DGP Rajendran away from work till Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Public Interest Litigation filed in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking direction to keep Director General of Police (DGP) T K Rajendran away from work till completion of 2019 Lok Sabha Election on April 18, citing his alleged involvement in Gutkha scam case.

The litigant K Kathiresan, Madurai Urban District Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Construction Workers Wing, submitted that the said DGP's name had been found in the pay roll of gutkha manufacturers and documents proving the same had been submitted by the Income Tax department to the State government. He claimed that the DGP had been appointed with the help of ruling AIADMK government by suppressing the above fact.

A petition filed challenging the DGP's appointment citing the above reason was also pending before the Court and judgement on the same has been reserved by the Court, he pointed out, and apprehended that if an officer working at the mercy of ruling party is allowed to hold post as head of police force during the Parliamentary Election 2019, one cannot expect the election to be free and fair.

Therefore he prayed the court to keep Rajendran away from DGP post and appoint an eligible officer for the post till completion of election in Tamilnadu.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, before whom the case was mentioned, on Monday, directed the Registry to list the case for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another petition filed for a direction to the Election Commission of India to change the election date for Tamil Nadu from April 18 to some other date, on grounds that the same coincides with Chithirai festival in Madurai. The case will be heard on Tuesday, said the Judges.