PMK ruined our lives, says 'Kaduvetti' Guru’s family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The family of late PMK and Vanniyar Sangam leader ‘Kaduvetti’ Guru on Sunday lashed out at the PMK high command for allegedly ruining their lives and sending Guru to an early grave.

At a press conference here, the family vowed to work against the PMK in all constituencies it contests in the coming elections.

G Kanalarasan, Guru’s son, alleged that ever since his sister married against the wishes of party founder S Ramadoss, his family faced violent attacks from thugs. “They do not want us to live in peace and are trying to chase us form our home,” he said alleging there have been attempts to buy the family’s silence.

Claiming that the family has decided to stop suffering in silence, he announced the launch of a new Sangam - Maveeran Jai Guru Sangam - to work against the PMK and also uplift the Vanniyar community.

“We have formed teams to begin our work against the PMK and we will work with any party that approaches us,” Kanalarasan said, expressing a soft corner towards Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi led by T Velmurugan, who apparently helped the family when Guru was hospitalized in 2017.

Kanalarasan attacked the PMK politically and claimed that it’s vote bank had dwindled. “Kaduvetti is PMK and PMK is Kaduvetti,” he said adding that the high command will not be able to mobilise voters without his father.

While Kanalarasan attacked the PMK politically, his aunt and Guru”s sister Meenakshi blamed the PMK for her brother’s death. “There was definitely foul play involved. The high command did not let us accompany Guru for treatment. They wanted him dead,” she said, claiming that it was because Guru was an impediment for Anbumani’s growth.

Guru did all dirty work, but they refused to cover even his hospital costs,” Kanalarasan said, claiming the AIADMK-PMK is a senseless alliance and will not do anything for Vanniyar community.However, the family declined to comment on allegations that the feud with the PMK was over benami properties.

Attack from thugs?

G Kanalarasan, Guru’s son, alleged that ever since his sister married against the wishes of party founder S Ramadoss, his family faced violent attacks from thugs. “They do not want us to live in peace and are trying to chase us form our home,” he said alleging there have been attempts to buy the family’s silence