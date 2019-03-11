Home States Tamil Nadu

Sale of applications for PG medical seats begins today

According to the schedule released by the directorate, online sale of applications will begin on Monday from 10 am.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directorate of Medical Education has announced date of online sale of applications, but is yet to release prospectus for admission to PG degree/ diploma courses for 2019-2020 session. According to the schedule released by the directorate, online sale of applications will begin on Monday (March 11) from 10 am. Last date for online submission of application is March 20, 5 pm. Last date for receipt of printout of filled-in online applications with enclosures is March 22, 5pm.

Though the Directorate’s notification said details relating to application fee, eligibility, etc are available in the prospectus published in its official website, www.tnhealth.org and www.tnmedicalselection.org, till late Sunday evening, it did not release the prospectus.

When asked, the Director of Medical Education A Edwin Joe said, “Online sale of applications will begin from tomorrow, 10 am. The prospectus also will be uploaded in the websites at 10 am”.

The State Health Department released GO dated March 6, for awarding incentive marks to service doctors for admission to post graduation degree and diploma courses for 2019-2020, in its website on Friday. The department had constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge A Selvam last year, to identify remote, difficult, and rural areas for awarding incentive marks to these doctors.

