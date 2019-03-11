Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway denies info under RTI on data-loggers of faulty signals

Southern Railway officials attributed the signal failure to human interference, and claimed the signalling system was foolproof and cannot be tampered.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raising a serious concern over safety of train passengers, Southern Railway has refused to divulge details of data loggers – a device that captures aspects of signals – in a faulty signal in Chennai.
On November 21, the Chennai-Mangaluru Mail was cleared for green signal at home signal (reception signal) at Basin Bridge station to run at maximum speed (40 km) at the straight line.

While approaching the signal, the loco pilot noticed that the track route was set for diversion towards the track on platform 5, which is used for operating trains in Gummidipoondi-Gudur section, as against the normal route of Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section.

Immediately, the train was stopped and station master and signal control cabins were alerted.  Subsequently, the train was allowed to pass after route diversion.  Had the train run at maximum speed on the wrong track it may have lead to derailment.

There were about 2,000 passengers in the train. Southern Railway officials attributed the signal failure to human interference, and claimed the signalling system was foolproof and cannot be tampered. However, loco pilots demanded the Railways to reveal the details of data loggers which capture the aspects of signals.  

In connection with the incident, one B Subba Reddy of Perambur, a retired loco pilot, had sought details of data loggers and copy inquiry report under RTI Act.However, the Railways denied the information stating that information sought by him relating to safety of signalling and telecommunications equipment and operation, need not be shared with public under provisions of RTI Act.

“The data logger is a device that captures the activities of signal poles. I have sought the information  on the varying activities of the signals, not on the technology. Inter-locking failures of the signals may lead to derailment and accidents, but the Railways ignores such failures,” Reddy told Express.

If locomotives cross red signal negligently, the Railways uses the records of data-loggers to ascertain the actual aspect of the signal and accordingly take action against drivers. “Railway officials deny the information only to cover up the shortcomings in the inter-locking signalling system which was developed after a huge investment. The data should be made public,” he said.

When contacted, a senior railway official said signalling and telecommunication data are related to safety of train operations. So information had been denied as per RTI Act.

