Tamil Nadu: Baby of HIV+ woman suffers from asphyxiation

MADURAI: The two-month-old baby of the 23-year-old woman from Sattur who contracted HIV after she was transfused with contaminated blood has again been admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), this time due to asphyxiation.

Speaking to Express, the woman claimed her 53-day-old daughter developed breathlessness soon after the infant was force-fed an extra dose of Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) drug on Saturday evening.

“Until about four days ago, I have been feeding her 0.4 millilitre (ml) of Nevirapine syrup, an ART drug. Last week, I was told by the doctors to increase the dosage of the drug to 0.5 ml, citing that the baby has gained weight now,” she said.

“On Saturday, I fed the infant (with formula feed) around 5.30 pm and again at 6.30 pm. Sticking to the daily routine, I fed 0.5 ml of ART drug at 7.05 pm. Ten minutes later, a hospital staff rushed to our room, saying she was told to administer 2 ml of the ART drug, starting Saturday.

Citing that the infant was full and that she was given the drug only a few minutes ago, we repeatedly requested the staff to begin the new dose of the drug starting Sunday. However, she began to force-feed the infant with the balance 1.5 ml of the drug. The infant immediately started choking and was rushed to NICU,” shared the mother of two.

Meanwhile, GRH Dean Dr K Vanitha denied the allegations and said, “The baby went into asphyxiation as a result of overfeeding by the mother. The infant is under constant monitoring.” She said that the time interval or quantity of milk that the infant should be fed was variable depending on the infant’s hunger. She added that the baby would be back to normal in a couple of days.