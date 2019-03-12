HC dismisses plea to keep away Rajendran as DGP during Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The High Court Bench here dismissed public interest litigation seeking direction to keep DGP T K Rajendran away from his post till completion of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar passed the order by considering the submissions of the standing counsel for Election Commission of India (ECI) that appropriate decision will be taken by the commission on the petitioner's representation.

K Kathiresan, Madurai Urban District Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Construction Workers Wing, filed the petition on charges that Rajendran was involved in Gutkha scam and was appointed in the post only with the help of ruling party.

He further expressed that the DGP will not ensure free and fair election, and approached the Court to appoint some other 'upright officer' till completion of election.

