HC seeks ECI's reply on plea seeking change of election date in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to respond on public interest litigation seeking direction to change election date for Madurai Parliamentary Constituency.

The litigant S Parthasarathy, an advocate from Madurai, submitted that the 17th Lok Sabha polls, which commences on April 11 and to be held in seven phases, has been scheduled to be conducted in Tamil Nadu on April 18, thereby coinciding with the renowned Chithirai festival celebrations in Madurai which begins on April 15.

The festival which will continue till April 22 attracts lakhs of devotees and tourists from across the world. More than 6,000 police personnel from Madurai and neighbouring districts will be deployed in the district to provide round-the-clock security for nearly 22 days, he stated.

Particularly on April 18, the car festival of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar and also the Ethir sevai of Lord Kallazhagar will be taking place, he pointed out.

Hence, conducting election on April 18 will affect the voter turnout, claimed the litigant and sought direction to change the election date for Madurai Parliamentary Constituency.

However, the standing counsel appearing for ECI submitted that changing election date in Tamil Nadu will affect other States for whom election has been announced on the same date.

Hearing both sides, the judges observed that the ECI ought to have considered these facts before announcing election date. They also castigated the state government, Madurai District Collector and Commissioner of Police for agreeing to the said date, saying that both the commission and the State are equally responsible for the situation.

Conducting election on April 18 will deprive lakhs of people of their right to vote as they will not be able to access their polling booths in the district on the said date, the judges pointed out and directed the ECI to file its reply on the petition at the next hearing on March 14.

Earlier, the Judges noted that changing election date for Madurai Parliamentary Constituency alone may not solve the problem as people from not only Madurai but neighboring districts also take part in the festival. They also expressed apprehension that not changing the date will affect the main objective of the Commission for ensuring 'free and fair election'.