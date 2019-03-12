Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tough contest on the cards for Vellore seat

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as the political parties are holding the ‘interview’ to weigh in options by quizzing prospective candidates for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 18 in Tamil Nadu, the political activity gathers pace in Vellore constituency which is currently represented by AIADMK. Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan’s son Kathir Anand is likely to be fielded in the Fort City while Puthiya Needhi Katchi’s founder and chairman of MGR Educational and Research Institute AC Shanmugam will be jumping into the fray.

DMK is hoping to reap rich on the sentiments of the minority voters, who constitute a major chunk in the constituency, against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, besides cashing in on the disenchantment of the small and medium entrepreneurs who are hit by twin strikes of demonetisation and GST, political observers say.

Belonging to the dominant caste of in Arcot region -- Vanniyar, the former Tamil Nadu PWD Minister wouldn’t fail to deftly play the caste card to garner votes to see his son elected to the Lok Sabha.“DMK will surely play the tricks to utilise the sentiments of the minorities. Muslims and Christians are spread in good numbers in Vellore. The medium and small entrepreneurs have been badly hit by demonetisation and roll out of GST. The traders may swing towards the DMK,” an observer told Express.

However, internal rivalry and the perception of dynasty politics may go against the DMK scion in Vellore. A section of Muslim voters are too unhappy with the DMK as it had failed to wholeheartedly support IUML candidate M Abdul Rahman, who was pushed to the third place after the NDA candidate, in the 2014 general elections. The observer recalled that Kathir Anand had gone to the extent of instigating an attack on Abdul Rahman after riling over denial of seat in the last polls.

On the other hand, Shanmugam, who came second in the last elections contesting on BJP’s Lotus symbol, is hoping to exploit the AIADMK cadre base to the maximum. He is well acquainted with the party as he had been with it before launching his own outfit.

This time around, he is learnt to have decided to contest on AIADMK symbol aiming to garner more votes. Yet, his task is cut out as the veteran leader, who was elected to the Assembly in 1981 from Arni and to Lok Sabha in 1984 from Vellore constituency, is considered an outsider by a section of AIADMK men.“The alliance partners -- AIADMK and PMK -- are considered his strength but he has to strive hard to win the hearts of AIADMK men. Contesting on Two Leaves will surely fetch him more votes,” said a senior AIADMK leader.