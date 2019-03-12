Model poll code: Rs 50 lakh seized in Tiruvarur

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR & PERAMBALUR: As the model code of conduct took effect with the announcement of elections, police on Monday seized Rs 50 lakh in Tiruvarur and Rs 6.14 lakh in Perambalur districts in unaccounted cash. Police personnel at the Kanur check post, on the Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai road, stopped a car and found a bag with Rs 50 lakh in it. T Sahul Hameed, of Nagappattinam, and two others who were in the car told the police that the money had been meant to be paid for bus body construction in Tiruchy. However, they didn’t have any documents to prove the claim, the police said.

When contacted, Revenue Divisional Officer Murugadas told Express that the cash had been deposited with the nodal officer. The trio can approach the nodal officer with relevant documents for getting the money back, he said.

Twelve flying squads, as many stationary squads, four video surveillance teams and 24 check posts have been constituted to monitor violations of the model code of conduct in Tiruvarur district. In Perambalur, flying squads seized `6.14 lakh during an inspection at the Thirumandurai check post.

A squad led by Alathur Civil Supply Officer Palaniselvan, seized Rs 67,500 from Ashim Batcha, of Lapaikkudikadu, `75,200 from one Ganesan and Rs 71,790 from Shekar, a load auto driver from Arappalli in Tiruchy.

At Annamangalam, on the Perambalur-Athur road, a squad led by Perambalur Deputy Tahsildar Karunakaran seized Rs 3 lakh from Premkumar, of Kuluthupuzha, Kerala, and Rs 1 lakh from Thandayuthapani, of Salem. Tiruvarur Collector T Anand said the people could inform the election control room of poll code violations by dialling 04366-226120, 226121 or 226123. Voters could verify their names in the electoral rolls by contacting the toll-free number 1950, the collector added.