Over 7,000 sensitive, vulnerable booths in Tamil Nadu: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said the State police had identified 7,316 polling booths as ‘sensitive’ as well as ‘vulnerable’. The number of such booths may go up as by-elections to 18 Assembly constituencies are also being held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Answering queries from mediapersons, the CEO said Expenditure Observers would be arriving in the State during the last process of filing nominations itself while the General Observers would arrive later.

On the formation of Static Surveillance Team (SST) and Flying Squad Team (FST), the CEO said the number of such teams would be decided by the District Collectors as per the local requirements. Each FST would comprise an executive magistrate, three or four police personnel and if the area concerned is sensitive, CPF personnel could also be added.

Similarly, each SST would comprise a Deputy Tahsildar or Deputy BDO, one police personnel not below the rank of Sub-Inspector, one assistant and a videographer. The duties of FST and SST teams were almost the same. While the SST would be stationed at a fixed place, the FST would be on the move. These teams would monitor mode code violations and related complaints, movement of anti-social elements, movement of cash for bribing voters and election expenditure.

Meanwhile, at the all-party meeting, representatives of political parties urged the CEO to remove the multiple entries of voters in the electoral rolls and conduct the by-elections to three constituencies - Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram and Ottapidaram along with the 18 constituencies. They also pointed out the precaution sounded by a former chief election commission that the ensuing Lok Sabha election might face violence and money power. The AIADMK representatives said many districts have been affected by northeast monsoon failure and drinking water works would be carried out and the EC should accord early permission for this.

Plea against polling date

Regarding the complaint that April 18, the polling day for Lok Sabha elections, coincides with beginning of Chithirai festival in Madurai, Sahoo said, “We have sought a report from the District Collector in this regard. After that, the EC will take a final decision.”

DMK wants election to remaining 3 seats

A day after the Election Commission announced that bypoll would be held only to 18 of the 21 vacant Assembly seats, DMK president MK Stalin on Monday demanded that polls be held on the remaining three seats too. “The poll panel has not announced the date of polling for the three seats citing legal issues. Courts have not issued any interim stay, they why are bypolls not being conducted in these three constituencies?” Stalin asked.

The DMK also passed a resolution to move the courts over the matter. “What legal hurdle does EC see in Aravankuruchi and Thiruparankundram, where the Madras High Court has upheld the Speaker’s decision to expel the MLAs?” read the DMK resolution. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also said that bypolls for the three constituencies.