Party worker for years, not just a US returnee: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam's son

Kumar was interviewed by the parliamentary board comprising Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders.

Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, being interviewed by the parliamentary board of the party, on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “I have not landed in the AIADMK headquarters just after completing my studies in the United States and demanded that I be given a party ticket to contest the elections just because my father happens to be the party leader,” said P Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, after attending the interview for party aspirants who wish to contest the Lok Sabha elections. 

Kumar made this remark when asked about his father Panneerselvam’s opposition to ‘family politics’ and he (Kumar), a member of Panneerselvam’s family, seeking a party ticket for contesting the elections.

“I have been working for the party since the age of 18. Now I am 39. All these 21 years, I have visited each and every village and town in my constituency (Theni). There is not a single house which I have failed to visit. So, by doing grassroots level work, I have come up in the party by sheer hard work.  I am willing to serve the people of my constituency. If I am given a chance, I will do my duty,” said Kumar, who has sought party tickets for Theni and Virudhunagar constituencies.

Kumar was interviewed by the parliamentary board comprising Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders. Kumar said he was asked about the works he had done for the party and related information.  Questioned whether he would campaign only in his constituency or across the State, Kumar said his campaign would be confined only to his constituency. 

On Monday alone, the board members interviewed candidates from 20 parliamentary constituencies - Salem, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Villupuram, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. On Tuesday, candidates from the rest of the 19 constituencies would be interviewed.  Significantly, while interviewing aspirants from Karur constituency, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai, the sitting MP and one of the senior leaders of the party, did not appear.

O Panneerselvam AIADMK P Ravindranath Kumar

