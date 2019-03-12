Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex scandal: Madras HC says mainstream media 'deliberately avoids' Tamil Nadu

When the Nirbhaya rape took place, local and national media houses covered it meticulously, the judges said

Published: 12th March 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday slammed the mainstream media for not covering the Pollachi sex scandal as they did with the case of Nirbhaya, who was brutally raped by a group of men on the streets of Delhi in 2012.

ALSO READ: Four new videos, second victim emerge in Pollachi sex abuse case

The HC judges expressed their opinion on the media's role while hearing a case related to the handling of relief material to those affected by the Gaja storm.

The judges said that national media houses do not pay enough attention to grievous crimes in rural areas. They also opined that the mainstream media "deliberately avoids"  Tamil Nadu. 

When the Nirbhaya rape took place, local and national media houses covered it meticulously, the judges said, recalling how some TV journalists stood outside the hospital for days to cover every bit of the event unfolding.  

On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi. The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.    

The Coimbatore district police had on Monday recovered four such videos recorded by the accused. The cops identified another victim by scanning the videos, district SP R Pandiyarajan said. “Unless the woman, who is married, comes forward to lodge a complaint, we can do nothing,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi sexual assault case Pollachi sexual harassment Tamil Nadu Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp