Suspension of government employee upheld by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that courts cannot show any leniency or misplaced sympathy over charges of corruption, which is fast spreading like cancer, the Madras High Court has upheld the suspension of a government employee. Justice S M Subramaniam made the observation while dismissing a writ petition from one B Dharmaraj, Special Officer, Land Acquisition, challenging an order of the Dharmapuri Collector, suspending him from service.

“Corruption is spreading like cancer in our great nation. Courts cannot show any leniency or misplaced sympathy in respect of the corruption cases. Common man is absolutely frustrated in respect of the corrupt in public offices and by the public servants. Day in and day out, even for getting a legal document, the common man has to bribe certain officials. This being the reality, this court is of the opinion that all higher officials including the courts must take note of the prevailing situation and deal with the cases appropriately.

Suspension is an interim arrangement to keep the public servant away from performing the official duties and responsibilities for the purpose of conducting free and fair investigation. Being an interim arrangement, it cannot be quashed. It can never be adjudicated in respect of the nature of allegations or complaint against the delinquent officials, the judge added and dismissed the petition.

Reject encroachers’ plea for patta of temple land, HC to State

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the State to reject a plea from a group, descendants of the persons who had encroached upon a land measuring 7.76 acre in Alandur in Kanchipuram district for decades, seeking pattas. The petitioners -- B Boomadevi and two others -- are not entitled for patta and accordingly, they are not entitled for the relief sought for in their writ petitions, Justice R Mahadevan said while dismissing a batch of writ petitions from them, on Monday.

Since this court has declared the decree already obtained by the petitioners as nullity in law, the Kanchipuram Collector and the local Tahsildar shall reject their application for patta, which has been filed on the basis of the decree obtained from the trial court, if not already done earlier. Consequently, the sale deed executed in favour of the petitioners also cannot be sustained and accordingly, the same is also declared as null and void, the judge said. The petition sought to restrain the Collector, Tambaram Tahsildar and Alandur Municipality Commissioner, from in any manner interfering with their peaceful possession and enjoyment of the property.

Judge raises queries over installation of CCTV cameras

Chennai: Justice S M Subramaniam of the Madras HC wanted to know what was the difficulty for the HC Registrar-General to install CCTVs in his chambers. Originally, while passing judicial orders on a batch of writ petitions, Justice Subramaniam on February 14 administratively requested the Registry to install CCTVS, by utilising funds allotted for chamber infrastructure and facilities, in his chambers. He had also expressed his readiness to install it at his own cost, if no funds are available. As nothing had happened, the judge on Monday reiterated that the cost of installing CCTVs would be borne by him and directed the Registrar (Administration) to answer certain questions to enable him to proceed. The matter will be taken up on March 15.