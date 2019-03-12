Tamil Nadu: 48 flying squads to ensure parties adhere to model code of conduct

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The District Election Officer has formed 48 flying squads to ensure political parties conform to the Model Code of Conduct which has come into effect ahead of the general elections and bypolls. Another 48 static surveillance teams and special videography teams have also been formed to monitor violations and ensure there are no untoward incidents in the lead-up to the polls.

Speaking to the media after meeting with politicians and poll officials regarding the model code of conduct, District Election Officer Prakash Govindasami said the teams will take their positions once training is completed on Monday evening. “We have formed three flying squads for each assembly constituency. Each team will have an eight-hour shift so that there is round-the-clock monitoring,” he said.

While earlier these special teams would act on irregularities based on tip-offs, the public can flag violations through the C-Vigil app and expect action within 100 minutes.”The special teams are being trained to respond to the violations flagged on the app and we have sufficient staff to ensure the complaints are resolved at the earliest,” Prakash said.

With the Election Commission’s new code of conduct mandating walls free of political writings, the Chennai Corporation started whitewashing all walls in the City. It is learnt the same will be completed by Tuesday evening even in the extended areas. The election department will also monitor fake news and propaganda through a media monitoring cell. “Senior public relation officers will constantly monitor media reports that seem to be propaganda or hate campaigns against a particular individual or party,” said Prakash, explaining that the onus still lies on the affected party to lodge a complaint for action to be initiated.

The city police have also identified 475 vulnerable polling stations and 157 critical polling stations, where special attention will be given to avoid unrest. “Around 20,000 policemen will be posted for election duty and four companies of para special forces will be available at the disposal of the Chennai South, North, East, West Additional Commissioners,” said city police commissioner A K Viswanathan.

