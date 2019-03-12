Tamil Nadu: After five years, victim of police torture gets Rs 2 lakh relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after a law student was allegedly harassed and tortured by SSI of A Mukkalam police station in Virudhunagar district, the SHRC has recommended to the government to provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

P Manokaran, then a fourth-year law college student, in his complaint to the commission, alleged that SSI Anburaj, along with two constables while enquiring into a civil dispute of his maternal uncle, had slapped, assaulted and abused the victim by mentioning his caste name and registering a criminal case, adding he was made to kneel in his underwear and lathi was inserted in his private parts.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence of both parties, D Jayachandran, member of SHRC, recommended government to award Rs 2 lakh to Manokaran and recover it from Anburaj, Prabhu and Rajasekar.