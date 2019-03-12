Tamil Nadu sailor’s demise: Firm told to make Rs 50 lakh deposit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed MV Tug Mutha Gem and Barge Mutha Pearl, which is presently operating at the Udankudi project in Kallamozhi coastal village in Thoothukudi, to deposit Rs 50 lakh to the credit of the court and sail away. Justice S Vaidyanathan gave a direction to this effect on March 6 while disposing of an application arising out of a civil suit from Raja Pushpam and her husband John Raj, to order arrest of the ship.

According to the petitioners, their son Sam David Raja (21) was employed as an Able Seaman in the ship and died in an unforeseen circumstance. The law of the Republic of Singapore is the governing one with respect to the employment of the deceased Raja, wherein the vessel owner has to pay Rs 50 lakh towards compensation, they contended.

The vessel is likely to sail and the owners are trying to pay lesser compensation in terms of the Indian Employees Compensation Act and not per the Work Injury Compensation Act, which is currently in force in the Republic of Singapore. The judge, taking note of the rules, said that it is open to the vessel owners to deposit `50 lakh into the credit of the Registrar-General and sail thereafter.