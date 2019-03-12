University of Madras to launch MSc IT, Material Sciences; Executive MBA courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will start three new courses from this academic year 2019-2020.

Vice-chancellor P Duraisamy said the three new courses would be MSc in information technology with networking systems, MSc in Material Sciences and Executive MBA. “We have decided to start these three new courses as they are very much in demand nowadays. The new courses will ensure good employment opportunities to the students,” said Duraisamy. “We will notify about the three courses in May,” added Duraisamy.

The two M.Sc courses will have 20 seats each while the Executive MBA course will have 50 seats. However, depending on the demand of the courses, the seats may be increased further. Officials said if they received more number of applications seeking admissions into the new courses then they would hike the number of seats also.

The courses will be provided to students in self- financing mode. The fee structure of these three courses will be decided at the syndicate meeting soon. The Vice-Chancellor said the M.Sc course in Material Science would be offered to students in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam. “We will sign a memorandum of understanding very soon with IGCAR authorities to ensure quality of the course,” said Duraisamy.

He further said the Executive MBA course would be exclusively meant for working professionals. They can boost their career further by enrolling in the Executive MBA course. The university presently offers MBA course in regular and self- supportive modes with 50 seats in each stream. Varsity officials said they had adequate manpower to start the new Executive MBA course.“Our MBA course is very much in demand and we will hopefully get a similar response to the Executive MBA course category also,” said a senior official of the varsity.