Auto lock baffles commuters of Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express

The automatic door lock system introduced in Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas Express has left passengers in a fix.

Published: 13th March 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express that was inaugurated recently.

Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express that was inaugurated recently. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The automatic door lock system introduced in Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas Express has left passengers in a fix. The doors get locked automatically five minutes before the departure of the train from originating stations. The facility was introduced for the first time in the upgraded Tejas rake which was manufactured by ICF last year. Many passengers who are unaware of the advanced system say they face immense hardship while alighting in Egmore and Madurai.

On Monday, a man aged 55 and his daughter booked tickets to travel to Madurai. The train’s scheduled departure is 6 am.  Around 5.53 am, he got down from the chair car coach to buy a water bottle. As he was standing at the shop, the train doors closed automatically at 5.55 am.
The passenger who tried to board the train at 5.59 am realised that the doors are not opening. His daughter also could not open the door from inside and he missed the train. 

“There was no proper announcement system regarding automatic closure of coaches prior to departure of the train. This was the first train in the State that has provision for automatic door closure before departure. Railways should have anticipated these issues in advance and taken precautionary steps,” said R Krishnan, a commuter from Tiruchy. 

Similarly, a few days ago, a man who accompanied a passenger to the station carrying the luggage at Madurai station, got locked inside the train. “The train has the provision to open the doors anytime. However, only railway staff will be able to open the doors. We have evicted many non-bonafide passengers from the train at the last minute,” said a TTE from Chennai division. When contacted, a senior railway official said passengers are intimated through text alerts to their mobiles that they should board the train well in advance. “The onboard staff also have been directed to inform the passengers. The automatic voice over is played,” the official said.

The fully air-conditioned Tejas train service was introduced on March 1 between Chennai and Madurai. The coaches have been provided with the state of the art facilities such as automatic entrance plug type door, personalised infotainment system for each passenger and GPS-enabled LED destination board.

