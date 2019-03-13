Eight members of a family killed in accident near Pollachi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, eight members of a family including four children were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into the PAP irrigation canal near Pollachi on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened when they were returning to their house in Coimbatore after paying worship at Palani Murugan temple.

Coimbatore rural police along with fire and rescue department recovered the bodies which have been sent to Pollachi government hospital for autopsy. Gomangalam police filed a case for further investigation.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as the family of R Prakash, a resident of Masakalipalayam near Singanallur in the city.

Prakash (45) an his family - wife Chitra (40), 8-year-old daughter Pooja, 3-year-old child Nandhana - had gone to the temple on Tuesday along with his sister R Sumathi and his brother Panneerselvam's wife Latha (42), her daughter Dharani (9), son Kaviyarasu (11).

After the worship, they were returning to Coimbatore in the early hours of Wednesday. When they were travelling to Coimbatore via Udumalai, Prakash, who drove the car, lost control while crossing a narrow bridge at Kedimedu, near Pollachi.

"The car slipped from road and drowned into canal. Few hours later they were found dead in the car," said the police.