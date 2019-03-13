Home States Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy keen on getting order against EPS, OPS

Palanisamy told Express that since the last date for filing nomination had been fixed for March 26, he would move the court on Wednesday seeking to pass orders before March 26.

CHENNAI: Former MP KC Palanisamy, whose claim of rejoining the AIADMK was denied by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami a few days ago, is firm on getting an order from the Delhi HC restraining both Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from signing the Forms A and B to be submitted along with the nomination papers of the candidates.

A few days ago, Palanisamy filed a petition before the Delhi HC (in addition to his pending petition), seeking final orders to restrain Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, before March 26, the last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections. When it came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Judges announced that the final hearing of the case would take place on March 28 and that order would be passed on the same day. Palanisamy told Express that since the last date for filing nomination had been fixed for March 26, he would move the court on Wednesday seeking to pass orders before March 26.

“They can sign Forms A and B as headquarters secretary and treasurer. I have no objection. But they can’t sign as joint coordinator and coordinator respectively since that amendment had violated the basic principle of the AIADMK’s constitution,” he said.

