Interviews of seat aspirants concluded at AIADMK office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Tuesday concluded interview of aspirants for Lok Sabha elections. Aspirants from 19 parliamentary constituencies – Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Central Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arni, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur appeared for the interview on Tuesday.

On Monday aspirants from 20 constituencies were interviewed. From Wednesday, identification of constituencies for each party in the AIADMK-led alliance is expected to take place. As of now, the AIADMK alliance comprises PMK (7), BJP (5), DMDK (4), NCP (1), Puthiya Thamizhagam (1) and NR Congress (1).

The TMC-led by GK Vasan is expected to clinch the deal on Wednesday. Besides, the AIADMK will start receiving applications from party aspirants for the 18 Assembly constituencies where by-elections are scheduled along with parliamentary polls. For Thiruvarur constituency, already aspirants have filed their applications.