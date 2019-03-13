Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Ayukta: Selection committee to meet today

During the meeting on Wednesday, the names of the persons for the positions of chairperson and members of Lok Ayukta would be considered.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The selection committee for Lok Ayukta, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, is meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday. Whether DMK president and leader of opposition MK Stalin will attend the meeting is not clear since he boycotted the first meeting of the committee held in December last.  
Sources said the meeting was being held after getting the Election Commission’s permission since the model code was in force for the Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting on Wednesday, the names of the persons for the positions of chairperson and members of Lok Ayukta would be considered.

The search committee, which is to recommend persons for the positions of chairperson and members of Lok Ayukta, is headed by Justice K Venkataraman (retired) and comprised former advocate general of Tamil Nadu R Krishnamurthy and retired IPS officer A Pari.  This committee interviewed over 70 candidates in February.  

The selection committee headed by the CM would consider the names suggested by the search committee and would make recommendations to the Governor who, in turn, would make appointments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Ayukta Lok Ayukta Selection committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp