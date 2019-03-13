Lok Ayukta: Selection committee to meet today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The selection committee for Lok Ayukta, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, is meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday. Whether DMK president and leader of opposition MK Stalin will attend the meeting is not clear since he boycotted the first meeting of the committee held in December last.

Sources said the meeting was being held after getting the Election Commission’s permission since the model code was in force for the Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting on Wednesday, the names of the persons for the positions of chairperson and members of Lok Ayukta would be considered.

The search committee, which is to recommend persons for the positions of chairperson and members of Lok Ayukta, is headed by Justice K Venkataraman (retired) and comprised former advocate general of Tamil Nadu R Krishnamurthy and retired IPS officer A Pari. This committee interviewed over 70 candidates in February.

The selection committee headed by the CM would consider the names suggested by the search committee and would make recommendations to the Governor who, in turn, would make appointments.