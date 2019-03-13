Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex scandal: Send report on action taken against accused, NCW urges Tamil Nadu DGP

The National Commission for Women is seriously concerned about the safety and security of the women in the state of Tamil Nadu, the women's body chief said in a letter to the state police chief.

Rekha Sharma

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to initiate action against the men accused in the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in Coimbatore district.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has issued a notice to DGP, Tamil Nadu, T K Rajendran to take appropriate action against the accused. "The commission is seriously concerned about the safety and security of the women in the state of Tamil Nadu," Sharma said in a letter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that appropriate action be taken as per the relevant provisions of law against all the accused and a detailed action taken report in the matter be sent to the commission," she added.

A 19-year-old woman had alleged that unidentified men in Pollachi town of Coimbatore district recently took her in a car and attempted to disrobe her and videographed it.

As the woman refused to yield to their advances, the men started blackmailing her with the video. They later threw her out of the vehicle after snatching her gold chain. 

The police have so far arrested four men in the case.

