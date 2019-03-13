Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Procedure guidelines released for elbow, shoulder surgeries

British Elbow and Shoulder Society (BESS) along with MIOT Hospital released the guidelines for elbow shoulder and elbow surgeons.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: British Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, Jeremy Pilmore Bedford released British Elbow and Shoulder Society Patient Care Pathways, a surgical procedure guidelines, at an event held at MIOT Hospital here.

A release said the complexities surrounding certain procedures have been demystified. BESS Patient Care Pathways have been developed by BESS members, who are leading research and treatment experts. The book is expected to benefit students academically.  The guidelines have been specifically designed with patients and clinicians in mind.

The Indo-British Health Initiative (IBHI), in association with BESS and Shoulder and Elbow Society of India (SESI) also inaugurated a two-day Elbow Conclave 2019 on Tuesday. Orthopaedic from UK and India participated in the conclave, the release said.

