Reinvestigate suicide cases of last seven years, urges MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi demanded that the police re-investigate suicide cases of college students and women that had occurred in the past seven years in Pollachi.

Published: 13th March 2019

DMK MP Kanimozhi being arrested during a protest in Pollachi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK MP Kanimozhi demanded that the police re-investigate suicide cases of college students and women that had occurred in the past seven years in Pollachi. She made the statement while participating in a protest organised by DMK and its allies at Pollachi on Tuesday, demanding justice for the victim of sexual harassment and blackmail.

She remarked that the incident in Pollachi had brought shame to the entire State. Suggesting that the girls who had been subjected to it had endured an extreme level of torture, she said that it was imperative for them to get justice for the pain they have been through. 

She also criticised the police for revealing the name of the victim on several occasions and claimed that it was a means to indirectly threaten the girl. She also alleged that Nagaraj, the AIADMK functionary, who was part of a gang that attacked the girl’s brother, was removed from the party only after the DMK had announced a protest against it.

However, given that the protest was held without police permission, the party members were booked under sections 143, 341 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). As many as 650 people had participated in the protest.
Parties petition RDO

After members of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) conducted a rally, its functionaries Sripriya, Snehan and others submitted a petition to Revenue Divisional Officer R Ravikumar, seeking justice for the victim. Aam Aadmi party members too petitioned the official.

On their part, 56 students belonging to Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in front of the collectorate and courted arrest.

