School girl's organs donated at Christian Medical College

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The vital organs of a school girl were donated after she was declared brain dead at Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital here.

B Likitha, of Tirupathi, was admitted at the hospital on Tuesday following severe headache and back pain. After examining her, doctors found a nerve in the brain in a damaged condition.

“After the tests and scans were taken, they said because of the damaged nerve in the brain chances for survival were little,” said M Balaji, father of Likitha.

On Wednesday, the doctors declared her brain dead. Subsequently, the family decided to donate her organs.

The heart and lungs were donated to Fortis Malar hospital, Chennai, one kidney and eyes were taken by the CMC while another kidney was ferried to SRMC, Porur, and the liver was donated to Stanley Hospital, Chennai.