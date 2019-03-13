Thirubuvanam Silk saree gets GI tag after a wait for 5 years

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a five-year wait, the Geographical Indications Registry of India accorded GI tag to the Thirubuvanam silk saree. The Handlooms and Textiles department that filed the application with the GI Registry on behalf of Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative Production and Sale Society Limited (THICO Silks), was granted the status on Tuesday.

The application filed in April 2014, by THICO Silks, submitted that Thirubuvanam located near Kumbakonam, is a historical town and has preserved the art of silk weaving and withstood the test of time.

The GI tag is granted to products that are special for a particular geographical area and prevents misuse of the popularity of the products by others.

The aesthetic silk sarees, weigh around 450-1250 gm. The silk alone weighs around 400 gm and the rest of the weight comprises of zari. Traditionally, these silk sarees would measure about 12 ft in length and 4 ft in breadth. The THICO Silks was established in 1955.