Home States Tamil Nadu

Transfer 10 police officers for fair poll, DMK tells poll panel

The object of such transfers is to stop police officers from going out of their way to favour ruling party members, said DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathi has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer 10 police officers so that free and fair polling is held in the upcoming general elections and Assembly by-elections.

In a petition submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, he said the Election Commission of India had issued instructions to all chief secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of the respective States to transfer officials directly connected with the conduct of elections from their home districts or places where they had served for a long time.

The object of such transfers is to stop police officers from going out of their way to favour ruling party members, he said. Giving a list of police officials, Bharathi said that there would not be free and fair elections if they were retained at the places where they were working. Among the police officers that Bharathi has named are DGP TK Rajendran, IGP (intelligence), KN Sathyamurthy, IG (internal security) C Easwaramoorthy, IG North Zone Nagarajan, IG Central Zone V Varadharaju, IG West Zone K Periaiah, and ADSP intelligence K Rajendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RS Bharathipolice officers transfer in Tamilnadufree and fair lok sabha polling dmk lok sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp