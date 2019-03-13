Use drone technology to assess quarrying: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to use drone technology too, to determine the exact quantum of minerals quarried from the leasehold sites by way of detection through satellite.

A division bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan gave the directive on March 4 while passing orders on a public interest writ petition from advocate V B R Menon of K K Nagar, for a direction to the various connected departments of the State, to institute aerial surveys and drones in monitoring, control, exploration, estimation, quantification and valuation of mining and quarrying contracts and in all other allied activities under the TN Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

According to the petitioner, the High Court, while passing orders on a PIL as early as on February 7, 2017, had directed the State government to use drone technology to assess the quantity of minerals quarried. It is painful to note that no action had been taken to introduce the system, the petitioner contended.

The judges said that a reading of the 2017 order reveals that the same was passed after accepting the contention of the petitioner that the drone technology is a must. Therefore, the authorities cannot now be permitted to take a different stand to contend that the proposed mining tenement system (MTS) in the place of drone technology would be introduced for survey of the illegal mining operations. Their contention that discretion is left with the government to use either MTS or DT, cannot be countenanced by this court, the bench added.

Since that particular writ petition had already been disposed of in 2017 and the matter was specifically posted for reporting compliance, no further argument can be advanced touching upon the merits of the matter.

“Therefore, in the considered opinion of this court, no further orders/directions need to be passed at this stage, as the respondents had clearly stated that they are prepared to use the drone technology for survey of illegal mining. Though both MTS and drone technology shall operate simultaneously, in that process, the implementation of drone technology cannot be dispensed with at any point of time, the bench added.

Orders reserved on Apollo plea

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has reserved its orders on the writ petitions from Apollo Hospitals, to quash the proceedings pursuant to the GOs passed on September 25 and 27, 2017, in so far as it relates to the adequacy and inadequacy of the treatment given to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy reserved the orders after listening to the elaborate arguments advanced by a battery of senior counsel representing the Hospitals,

Bharathiraja’s plea rejected

Chennai: The HC has rejected a plea from film director Bharathiraja to quash a case registered against him for his alleged adverse statement on Lord Vinayaka. He had termed Vinayaka as an imported God at a last year function. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the criminal original petition, following the submission of the government advocate that an FIR has already been filed in the jurisdictional court. Since an FIR has been registered, the case cannot be set aside, the judge said and dismissed the petition.