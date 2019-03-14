Home States Tamil Nadu

Compensation can be availed under both Workmen Compensation & Motor Vehicles Acts: Madras HC

Saravanan and Siddeswaran, drivers of a lorry, who were removing a punctured wheel,  were crushed to death by another lorry near Rajupalem in Andhra Pradesh on June 13, 2014.

Published: 14th March 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras high court (File Photo | PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A workman, who died in a road accident while on duty and received compensation under the Workmen Compensation Act, cannot be prevented from claiming another one under the Motor Vehicles Act and it would not amount to double compensation or double jeopardy, the Madras High Court has ruled.

Justice M V Muralidharan gave the ruling while dismissing two civil miscellaneous appeals from the National Insurance Company in Tiruchengode, on Monday last. Saravanan and Siddeswaran, drivers of a lorry, who were removing a punctured wheel,  were crushed to death by another lorry near Rajupalem in Andhra Pradesh on June 13, 2014.

The former’s legal heir Manimegalai and two others moved the Commissioner for Employees Compensation at Coonoor in the Nilgiris district, which awarded a compensation of Rs 8.15 lakh with 12 per cent interest.

Later, they also moved the Accidents Claims Tribunal under the MV Act and got another Rs 8.25-lakh compensation. Following similar claims, the insurance firm filed appeals. Rejecting them, the judge said the compensation claimed under the MV Act against the lorry owner and WC claim against the employer, would not amount to double compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Madras HC Workmen Compensation Act Motor Vehicles Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp