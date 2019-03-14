Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress, JD(S) wrap up tough deal; MK Stalin repeats Rahul Gandhi-for-PM pitch

Rahul Gandhi said that his party, if voted to power, would focus on reviving the manufacturing sector in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 14th March 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi addressing students at the Stella Maris college in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi addressing students at the Stella Maris college in Chennai on Wednesday. | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Alliance making in the Congress camp gathered momentum on Wednesday with the party finally striking a deal with the tough-as-nails JD(S) in Karnataka, and talks for a pact with the RJD and others in Bihar approaching endgame. The Karnataka deal was clinched in Kochi where JD(S) general secretary Danish Ali met Congress president Rahul Gandhi around 7 pm with the grand old party taking 20 seats, leaving eight for the ally. 

The JD(S) though managed to retain its pocket boroughs of Hassan and Mandya. It also got Bangalore North, Shimoga, Udupi-Chickmagaluru, Bijapur, Uttar-Kannada and Tumkur. As for the Congress, its 20 includes all seats where it has sitting members except Tumkur, which went to the JD(S). Congress MP fro Tumkur Muddahanume Gowda became the fall guy. He was sacrificed at the altar of peace. Before reaching Kochi, Rahul was in Chennai and later in Nagercoil, where he launched the Opposition’s election campaign aling with senior ally DMK’s chief M K Stalin. 

As he had done in the past, much to the chagrin of Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of various regional parties, Stalin said: “Within a few weeks, Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister. We believe in your (Rahul’s) hands the country will be safe.” Rahul returned the compliment, saying “Stalin would be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, Rahul said: “By capturing the state government and institutions, Modi cannot control the people of Tamil Nadu.”Meanwhile, seat-sharing talks in Patna will shift to Delhi on Thursday as top leaders of the mahagathbandhan are expected to meet there to thrash out a formula to distribute the 40 seats in Bihar. The RJD will take the biggest share, followed by the Congress and Kushwaha’s RLSP. 

Tamil Nadu will compete with China: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that his party, if voted to power, would focus on reviving the manufacturing sector in Tamil Nadu. “We will ensure that the State competes with China in generating jobs in the manufacturing sector,” he said. “We are going to put special provisions in our manifesto for young entrepreneurs who want to start their own business.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress JDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp