DMK chief MK Stalin boycotts Lokayukta selection panel meet headed by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The selection committee for Lokayukta, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, met at the Secretariat here on Wednesday and finalised the names of those who would be members of Lokayukta in the State.  

The meeting considered the names recommended by the search committee formed in December last and the government is likely to forward the list to the Governor soon. 

The meeting was boycotted by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin. In his letter to Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, he explained why he had chosen not to attend the meeting.  He said the State government had formed a toothless Lokayukta and the government did not consider his suggestions to make it a powerful institution.  

